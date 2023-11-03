Kishida Leaves for Philippines

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday left for the Philippines, where he will hold talks with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to confirm their countries' stronger ties apparently with China's increasingly hegemonic moves in the East and South China seas in mind.

Kishida will also deliver a speech at the Philippine Congress, becoming the first Japanese prime minister to do so. In the speech, he plans to announce Tokyo's next-generation diplomatic policy toward Southeast Asia.

Then, Kishida will move to Malaysia, where he will meet with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Sunday.

With this year marking the 50th anniversary of friendship and cooperation between Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Kishida hopes to seek cooperation from the leaders of the Philippines and Malaysia toward a special Japan-ASEAN summit to be held in Tokyo in December.

"I will confirm with the two leaders our cooperation for a world in which human dignity is protected through the maintenance of a free and open international order based on the rule of law," Kishida told reporters before leaving Tokyo International Airport at Haneda on a government plane.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]