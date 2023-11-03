Japan's Princess Kako Arrives in Peru

Newsfrom Japan

Lima, Nov. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Kako on Thursday arrived in Lima, Peru, for her official visit to the South American country on a commercial flight from Houston, where she was stranded due to aircraft problems.

Her arrival in the Peruvian capital was delayed for a full day, and the ceremony commemorating the 150th anniversary of the establishment of Japan-Peru diplomatic relations, which was scheduled on Thursday, was postponed to Friday.

The second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko left Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Wednesday and arrived at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston in the morning of the same day local time.

On Wednesday afternoon, a plane carrying Princess Kako, a niece of Emperor Naruhito, departed for Lima but returned to the U.S. airport due to an issue with its radar. A second plane she boarded was unable to take off due to an engine problem and the princess stayed overnight in Houston. The flights were operated by United Airlines.

