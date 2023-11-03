Kishida Raps Russia's Planned Withdrawal of Its CTBT Ratification

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday criticized Russia's enactment of a law to withdraw its ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT).

"I deeply deplore this (the law's enactment) as it goes against the international community's longstanding efforts toward the entry into force and universalization of the treaty," Kishida said in a message posted on X.

He then said he will do his best to realize a world without nuclear weapons as a prime minister from the atomic-bombed city of Hiroshima in western Japan.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa also condemned the Russian decision, saying in a statement that Japan urges Russia to continue to "show its commitment to maintaining and strengthening the international monitoring system and to the nuclear disarmament and nonproliferation regime."

