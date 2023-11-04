Japan Foreign Chief Seeks Cessation of Israel-Palestine Fighting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa asked Israel for a cessation of its fighting against Palestinian militant group Hamas, during talks with her Israeli counterpart, Eli Cohen, in Tel Aviv on Friday, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

In the talks, Kamikawa condemned the massive attack on Israel by Hamas as a terror attack. At the same time, she stressed the necessity of a humanitarian pause in the conflict to ease tensions in the Gaza Strip, which is effectively controlled by Hamas.

Also highlighting the importance of actions in accordance with international law, Kamikawa sought cooperation in ensuring the safety of Japanese nationals.

Cohen expressed his gratitude for Japan's solidarity with Israel.

Later on Friday, Kamikawa visited the Palestinian city of Ramallah in the West Bank and met with her counterpart in the Palestinian Authority, Riad Maliki. The two confirmed cooperation to calm the situation as soon as possible and improve the humanitarian conditions.

