Arab Envoys Urge Japan to Play Role for Gaza Ceasefire

Tokyo, Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--A group of Arab diplomats in Japan has issued a statement calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Israeli-Hamas conflict.

At a press conference in Tokyo on Friday, Palestinian Ambassador Waleed Siam, who heads the group, said that Japan, as this year's Group of Seven chair, will hopefully play its role in efforts to bring about an immediate ceasefire and provide humanitarian aid.

The move came before the foreign ministers of the G-7 major countries hold a two-day meeting in Tokyo from Tuesday.

The press conference was attended by about 20 ambassadors, including Jordan's. Siam thanked them for their solidarity.

The Palestinian envoy condemned that the Israeli attacks in Gaza must not be justified as the exercise of its self-defense right.

