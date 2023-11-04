Denso Pumps Used in 2.68 M. Recalled Vehicles

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 3 (Jiji Press)--Pumps manufactured by Japan's Denso Corp. were mounted on some 2.68 million vehicles that have been recalled in the country by six domestic automakers, including Toyota Motor Corp., due to problems with pumps that send fuel to engines, informed sources said Friday.

In the worst case, the engine may stop while driving, and there are many similar recalls being reported also outside Japan, according to the sources.

Denso, an auto parts maker affiliated with Toyota, said the company deeply apologizes to users and automakers for causing great inconvenience and worries.

The transport ministry and other sources said that a total of 17 recalls have been reported to the ministry by Toyota, Honda Motor Co., Suzuki Motor Corp., Daihatsu Motor Co., Subaru Corp. and Mazda Motor Corp. since March 2020. Resin parts inside fuel pumps sometimes deform and force the pumps to stop moving. The automakers have received information about many related problems from users.

The cars subject to the recalls were manufactured between September 2013 and September 2020. In September 2022, Denso sold its fuel pump business to Aisan Industry Co., another Toyota-affiliated company, but Aisan Industry said there have been no problems since it took over the business.

