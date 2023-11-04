Criminal Complaint Dropped over Groping of S. Korean DJ in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese company has dropped a criminal complaint against three people who allegedly groped DJ Soda, a popular South Korean DJ, at a music event in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, in August.

TryHard Japan, which organized the event, said in a statement posted on social media Friday that it had reached a settlement with the three that did not involve the payment of damages.

The three people submitted letters of apology, and DJ Soda accepted their apologies after confirming that they were deeply sorry, according to the company.

Following the August incident, DJ Soda claimed on social media that her breasts were touched by several people during the Osaka event.

After receiving the criminal complaint, Osaka police questioned the three people on a voluntary basis.

