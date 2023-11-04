Japan, China Ministers at Odds over Fukushima Treated Water

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Environment Minister Shintaro Ito has called for China's understanding over the release into the sea of treated water from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan.

At a meeting with Chinese Ecology and Environment Minister Huang Runqiu in the central Japan city of Nagoya on Friday, Ito explained that Japan is strictly monitoring tritium levels in waters around where the treated water is being discharged.

Huang reiterated China's position of not accepting the release of the treated water, which Huang described as nuclear contaminated water.

The Ito-Huang meeting was the first between Japanese and Chinese ministers in Japan since Japan began releasing the treated water and China subsequently imposed a blanket ban on imports of Japanese fishery products.

After the meeting, Ito told reporters that he strongly urged the Chinese side to respond on scientific grounds.

