Japan Environment Min. Stresses Fukushima Water Safety

Nagoya, Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Environment Minister Shintaro Ito underscored the safety of treated water being released into the sea from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant in northeastern Japan at a meeting Saturday with his Chinese and South Korean counterparts.

At the meeting in the central Japan city of Nagoya, Ito explained that no abnormalities have been found in strict tritium tests on samples taken near where the treated water is being discharged.

"We have reconfirmed that (the treated water) will not affect people or the environment," Ito said.

Meanwhile, Chinese Ecology and Environment Minister Huang Runqiu described the treated water as nuclear contaminated, and claimed that the disposal of such water should be done in full consultation with interested parties.

At a joint press conference after the meeting, South Korean Environment Minister Han Wha-jin used the term "contaminated water," noting that many people in South Korea are concerned about the water release and that Japan should conduct the water release according to its plan presented to the international community.

