Princess Kako Hails 150 Years of Japan-Peru Ties in Lima

Newsfrom Japan

Lima, Nov 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Kako attended a ceremony in the Peruvian capital of Lima on Friday to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Peru.

During the ceremony at the Palacio de Torre Tagle, Princess Kako, dressed in kimono, gave a speech in which she referred to more than 120 years of immigration from her country to the South American country.

The princess said she will keep in mind that the Japanese descendants have contributed to the Peruvian society while gaining its trust.

With an occasional smile on her face, Princess Kako also touched on past visits to Peru by her parents, Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, and her older sister, Mako Komuro, formerly Princess Mako.

The princess said that there are Peruvian books and a stuffed alpaca in her family's home, and that she has had many opportunities to enjoy Peruvian music. She added that she was very happy to be here this time.

