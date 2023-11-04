Kishida Mentions Danger to Rule of Law in Philippine Speech

Newsfrom Japan

Manila, Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told the Philippine Congress on Saturday that the international order based on the rule of law is in "grave danger," apparently referring to China's growing assertiveness in the East and South China Seas.

Kishida stressed that multilayered cooperation among allies and like-minded countries, including the United States, is essential to maintain and strengthen a free and open international order.

This is the first time a Japanese prime minister has addressed the Philippine Congress.

Noting that the international community faces complicated and complex challenges such as climate change and infectious diseases, Kishida said, "The world must not be divided by ideologies or values under these circumstances."

The Japanese leader expressed his determination to "lead the international community toward cooperation and protect freedom and the rule of law."

