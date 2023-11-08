Japan Police Increasingly Using "Date Rape Drug" Test Kit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 8 (Jiji Press)--Police around Japan are increasingly starting to use a test kit that can quickly determine whether a sexual assault victim was given a so-called date rape drug.

Use of the rapid test kit is seen expanding further as it helps enable speedy investigations of suspected sexual assault cases and eases the burdens on victims.

Date rape drugs, including sleep-inducing drugs, are used by sexual assault perpetrators to render their victims unconscious or unable to resist. Such drugs are often slipped into drinks, such as alcoholic beverages.

People who report to the police conditions such as having suddenly lost consciousness after drinking can undergo urine testing with the kit quickly at facilities including police stations. The kit can detect in a matter of minutes whether a date rape drug was used.

Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department began to use the kit in earnest at police stations in the Japanese capital in April. It was developed by the MPD Criminal Investigation Bureau's first investigation division, which mainly handles heinous crimes such as murder and sexual assault, in cooperation with a private-sector company. As of last month, the kit had been used in some 100 cases.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]