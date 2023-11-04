Fake Video of PM Kishida Spreading on Social Media

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Television Network Corp. said Saturday that a fake video of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaking on its news program is spreading on social media.

According to the broadcaster's news website, the fake video, which shows the logo of its news program, has been posted on a video-sharing website.

The fake video is believed to have used generative artificial intelligence to show as if the prime minister is making sexual remarks on camera.

The company said it cannot tolerate the misuse of its program and will continue to take appropriate action against any fake videos.

