Japan, Jordan Foreign Chiefs Agree to Cooperate on Gaza

Tokyo, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi have met in Jordan and agreed to work together to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

During their meeting on Saturday, Kamikawa and Safadi also confirmed that they will work to bring about a temporary ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas, which effectively controls Gaza.

Kamikawa expressed her country's gratitude for Jordan's cooperation in evacuating Japanese citizens from Israel. In response, Safadi said Jordan will spare no cooperation to ensure the safety of Japanese people.

After the meeting, Kamikawa visited a local base of Japan's Self-Defense Forces, where SDF members are on standby to transport Japanese nationals.

The top Japanese diplomat also visited the Amman headquarters of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, or UNRWA, and met with students from Gaza.

