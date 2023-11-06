Japanese Aid Worker Recounts Tough Days in Gaza

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--Maiko Shirane, a staff member of Doctors Without Borders, recounted her tough days in the Gaza Strip in a recent news conference after evacuating from the Palestinian territory to Egypt.

"It was really extreme. Every day there was a shortage of supplies, and I felt fears that we would have nothing to eat the next day," Shirane, 36, told the online news conference Saturday.

Shirane was sent to Gaza in May as a human resources manager in a medical aid project. She was working in northern Gaza and continued to stay there for a while after Islamist militant group Hamas mounted the massive attack on Israel on Oct. 7.

After the Israeli military issued an evacuation order Oct. 13, she moved to southern Gaza. She stayed at a U.N. facility as an evacuee together with other staff of Doctors Without Borders, a major international aid group.

"I never felt safe there. Missiles could have flown to us anytime," she said.

