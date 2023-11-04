Chinese Govt Ships Enter Waters near Senkakus for 4th Day in Row

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Nov. 4 (Jiji Press)--Two Chinese coast guard ships on Saturday entered Japanese waters around the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture for the fourth day in a row.

This is the 29th such territorial water intrusion by Chinese government ships this year.

According to the Japan Coast Guard's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the capital of Okinawa, the two Chinese vessels entered Japanese waters at around 2:25 a.m.

A JCG patrol ship urged the Chinese vessels to leave Japanese waters after they tried to approach a Japanese fishing boat.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]