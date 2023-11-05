Japan, Malaysia Agree to Strengthen Joint Defense Drills

Newsfrom Japan

Kuala Lumpur, Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese and Malaysian prime ministers agreed Sunday to step up joint drills and exchanges between Japan's Self-Defense Forces and the Malaysian military.

In a meeting at the official residence of the Malaysian prime minister near Kuala Lumpur, Japan's Fumio Kishida and Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim confirmed that they will not tolerate any attempts to change the status quo by force, apparently referring to China's growing assertiveness in the South and East China Seas.

This is Kishida's first visit to the Southeast Asian country since taking office about two years ago. The Kishida-Anwar meeting lasted about two hours, including one-on-one talks between the two, accompanied only by their interpreters.

On security and defense cooperation, the two leaders agreed to facilitate "strategic" communication between their countries, as well as to coordinate Japan's official security assistance to Malaysia and promote cooperation between the two countries' coast guards.

Kishida pointed out that the international community is facing a complex crisis, and said that Japan hopes to work with Malaysia to maintain and strengthen a free and open international order based on the rule of law and to ensure a world where human dignity is protected.

