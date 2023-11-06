INTERVIEW: Ex-Aide Raps PM Kishida as "Opportunist"

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese public sees Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as a "superficial opportunist," a former aide who had supported him before Kishida's inauguration in 2021 has said.

"Before his inauguration, the prime minister often said, 'I am a realist,' but I think that in reality, he is a superficial opportunist. The public seems to know that," Norio Mitsuya, a former House of Representatives lawmaker who served as an executive of Kishida's faction in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, told a recent interview with Jiji Press.

Japan will be in trouble if the Kishida administration keeps taking only ad hoc measures, Mitsuya warned, adding, "If he has something he really wants to do as prime minister, he must tackle it seriously."

Mitsuya sees the government's plan to cut individual income and residential taxes as an attempt to shore up falling public approval rates for his cabinet shown in media polls.

It is "too obvious" that he wants to curry favor with voters ahead of the next general election of the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, Mitsuya said.

