Chinese Govt Ships Leave Japan Waters around Senkaku Islands

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Nov. 5 (Jiji Press)--Two Chinese coast guard vessels that had entered Japanese waters around the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture early on Saturday left the area on Sunday afternoon.

Another Chinese coast guard vessel intruded into Japanese waters around the islands at around 3:15 a.m. Sunday, but it and the other two left around 5:10-30 p.m., according to the Japan Coast Guard's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the capital of Okinawa.

The third vessel's intrusion was the 30th such incident involving a Chinese government ship or more this year. It marked the fifth consecutive day of such an intrusion.

