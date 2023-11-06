Sale Begins for Hanshin Tigers' Japan Series Victory

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--A sale started Monday at department stores and other shops to celebrate the Hanshin Tigers' first winning of the Japan Series professional baseball championship in 38 years the previous day.

Hankyu Hanshin Department Stores Inc.'s all four Hanshin brand outlets in the Kansai western Japan region, including the Umeda flagship store in the city of Osaka, are offering "fukubukuro" lucky bags and goods with special discounts. A commemorative sale also started at affiliated supermarkets.

At the Hanshin Umeda outlet, a pair of crystal figurines of a tiger and a dragon was put up for sale at 3.8 million yen, with a wish that the Tigers, an icon for the Kansai region and known for many enthusiastic fans, will become champions for the second straight year in 2024, which is the Year of the Dragon in the 12-year Chinese zodiac cycle.

Sales at the store tripled from a year before during a campaign in September to celebrate the Tigers' winning of the 2023 pennant of the Central League of the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization.

Some 2,000 people lined up at the store from early Monday morning. A 35-year-old corporate worker from the city of Kobe in Hyogo Prefecture, near Osaka, who said that she was a Tigers fan from the moment she was born, came to the store to purchase commemorative sweets and fukubukuro bags.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]