Prosecutors Claim KyoAni Attacker Held Fully Responsible

Kyoto, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--Public prosecutors on Monday reiterated that a man accused of conducting an arson attack on a Kyoto Animation Co. studio in 2019 was competent to be held fully responsible for the incident that left 36 people dead and 32 others injured.

The prosecutors offered the view during the interim arguments in the 16th hearing of Shinji Aoba's trial at Kyoto District Court.

After the defense side sets out its opinions later in the day, the judges and lay judges are expected to hold discussions behind closed doors and conclude to what extent Aoba, 45, facing murder and other charges, is criminally responsible.

The prosecutors said that the crime could be attributed to Aoba's personality and that it was not possible to say that he had a limited capability to take responsibility.

"We could fully expect him to stop committing the crime," the prosecutor side said, noting that the accused had a "guilty conscience" as he had hesitated to commit arson.

