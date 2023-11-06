Japan Museum Raises over 900 M. Yen thru Crowdfunding

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's cash-strapped National Museum of Nature and Science said Monday that it raised some 915 million yen in its crowdfunding campaign that ended Sunday.

The total number of donors in the campaign, run on the crowdfunding platform of Readyfor Inc., reached about 56,500.

Both the amount of donations and the number of donors hit record highs for a crowdfunding campaign in Japan, according to Readyfor.

"We have learned in a visible way that our work is supported," Kenichi Shinoda, president of the museum, told a press conference Monday.

The final amount of donations will be available by Nov. 13.

