BOJ Members Discuss Policy Normalization: Minutes

Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan policymakers at a September meeting offered opinions about normalization from the current ultraeasy monetary policy, minutes of the meeting showed on Monday.

One BOJ Policy Board member said it was important "from a risk management perspective to prepare and lay the groundwork for an exit from the current monetary policy" in terms of improving market functioning and communicating with the market and society, according to the minutes.

The BOJ decided to keep its ultraeasy monetary policy unchanged at the Sept. 21-22 meeting, after effectively raising the cap on 10-year Japanese government bond yields to 1 pct from 0.5 pct at the preceding July meeting.

In October, the central bank decided to allow 10-year JGB yields to top 1 pct.

At the September meeting, some policymakers mentioned the timing to determine whether the BOJ's 2 pct inflation target will be achieved.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]