Govt Indicates Concerns over Fake Video of PM Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno on Monday voiced concerns over a fake video of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that went viral on social media recently.

Such a video "could damage the foundation of democracy," Matsuno told a news conference.

"Posting disinformation confuses society and can be a crime. We want people to refrain from doing it," Matsuno stressed.

For the fake video, generative artificial intelligence was apparently used to show the prime minister apparently making sexual remarks on camera.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]