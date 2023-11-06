Japan Mobility Show Attracts 1.11 Million Visitors

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association said Monday 1,112,000 people visited the Japan Mobility Show held from Oct. 26 to Sunday.

Although the one-million-visitor target was achieved, the figure failed to reach 1.3 million marked for the Tokyo Motor Show in 2019.

JAMA, the main organizer, said comparisons were difficult, since there were two event locations for the motor show and only one for the mobility show.

The biennial event was not held in 2021 due to the pandemic.

This time, the association broadened the event theme to mobility under the new name, inviting firms with any implications with means of transportation.

