NTT Data Chief Vows to Clarify Responsibility for Zengin System Glitch

Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--NTT Data Japan Corp. President Yutaka Sasaki vowed Monday to clarify the company's responsibility for a recent glitch that hit Japan's Zengin interbank financial settlement network.

In a press conference held by NTT Data, which built the system, and its parent, NTT Data Group Corp., Sasaki said his company will "make clear its responsibility" including for offering compensation for affected financial institutions and "sincerely cope" with the matter.

It was the first time for the NTT Data chief to publicly mention the company's responsibility for the system failure that occurred on Oct. 10 and led to delays in money transfers, mainly from 10 financial institutions to other banks, for full two days, affecting five million transactions in total.

"We'd like to deeply apologize," NTT Data Group CEO Yo Honma said.

The problem is believed to have been caused by update work on a relay computer linking the Zengin system with the user institutions. A probe found that data on a file related to fee calculations was corrupted.

