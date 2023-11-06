3 Japanese Shipping Companies Suffer Sharp Profit Falls

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--Three major Japanese shipping companies logged sharp drops in consolidated net profits for April-September, after they posted their best-ever results for the fiscal first half a year before.

The decreases come as container shipping fees dropped amid sluggish freight demand from the United States and Europe and because of an easing of pandemic-related logistics disruptions.

Net profit for Nippon Yusen K.K. was down 83.9 pct from a year earlier at 113.3 billion yen, and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd.'s net profit dropped 74.9 pct to 150.7 billion yen. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd. posted an 88.8 pct decline in net profit to 63.1 billion yen.

Profit from a container ship operating company jointly owned by the three companies fell by more than 90 pct. Lower shipping fees also reflected a rise in the number of new ships.

For the full year ending in March 2024, the three companies lowered their forecasts for ordinary profit from the container shipping business. A full recovery would take time, a Nippon Yusen official said.

