Toyota Cumulative Vehicle Output Reaches 300 M. Units

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp.'s cumulative vehicle production globally reached 300 million units in September, the Japanese automaker said Monday.

The feat came 88 years and two months after the automotive product division of what is now Toyota Industries Corp. produced the Model G1 truck in August 1935.

As of the end of September, domestic output totaled 180.52 million units while foreign production totaled 119.6 million units.

The most produced model was the Corolla, with the series achieving cumulative global output of 53.39 million units.

"I think this number of 300 million stands as proof of all the hard work, every day, of...those who came before us," Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda said in a statement.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]