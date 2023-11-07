6 Japanese Traders Log Profit Drops in April-Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--Six of Japan's seven major trading houses have reported drops in consolidated net profits for April-September due to a halt to natural resources price increases.

In the same period last year, most of the seven enjoyed record profits thanks to soaring prices of coal and other resources.

Six companies raised their net profit forecasts for the full year to March 2024 as the yen's depreciation is expected to boost their yen-based profits from overseas operations.

The strength of automobile and other nonresource operations is also expected to push up profits.

Mitsubishi Corp.'s net profit for the first half of fiscal 2023 slumped 35.3 pct from a year before to 466 billion yen, reflecting a drop in coking coal prices.

