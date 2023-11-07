G-7 Foreign Ministers to Call for Pauses in Gaza Fighting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven major powers are expected to call for humanitarian pauses in the fighting in the Gaza Strip at their two-day meeting in Tokyo from Tuesday night.

The G-7 ministers are also seen confirming cooperation to improve the humanitarian situation in the besieged Palestinian territory, where Israel is intensifying its ground attack against the Islamist militant group Hamas.

The ministers will meet in person for the first time since Hamas, which governs Gaza, mounted a massive attack on Israel on Oct. 7, starting the conflict.

The officials are scheduled to have a working dinner session Tuesday night and discussions on multiple agenda items Wednesday. A joint document is expected to be released.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon as chair and explain the outcomes of the two-day meeting. She hopes to lead discussions following her visit to Israel and the Palestinian territory of the West Bank on Friday.

