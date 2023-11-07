Japan Govt Holds Drill for New Flu Outbreak Response

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government conducted a drill Tuesday to prepare for a possible outbreak of a new type of influenza.

Participants in the exercise at the prime minister's office in Tokyo confirmed initial emergency responses based on lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The results of the drill are set to be reflected in an update to the government's action plan to prepare for the next infectious disease crisis.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and relevant ministers, based on the scenario that a new strain of influenza broke out overseas, checked the availability of emergency supplies such as masks and vaccines, as well as the domestic medical system including accommodation facilities.

"It's important to ensure preparations for the next infectious disease crisis in ordinary times," Kishida said after the exercise. "We'll seek to establish a system that will enable swift and optimal responses not just by the central government but also with prefectural governments."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]