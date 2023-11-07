IPEF Ministerial Meeting to Begin Nov. 13

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Nov. 6 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. government said Monday that it will host a two-day ministerial meeting of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity in San Francisco from Nov. 13.

The IPEF initiative with 14 member states, also including Japan, is aimed at creating common rules in the four areas of trade, supply chains, a clean economy and a fair economy, to end their overreliance on the Chinese economy. They reached an effective agreement in the area of supply chains at a ministerial meeting in May.

In next week's meeting, participants will seek deals in the remaining three areas. So far, negotiations have partly stalled, particularly in the area of trade.

The meeting will follow the ongoing in-person negotiating round in San Francisco, set to run for eight days through Sunday. It will also take place on the sidelines of a series of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum-related meetings there.

"I am encouraged by the tremendous progress the United States and our fellow IPEF partners have made since we first began negotiations in September 2022," U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in a statement.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]