Costco Japan Slapped with 1.5 B. Yen in Back Taxes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese tax authorities have imposed some 1.5 billion yen in additional taxes on Costco Wholesale Japan Ltd. over failing to declare some consumption tax, people familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

An investigation by the Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau found that the membership-based mass retailer failed to report some 1.4 billion yen in consumption tax over a five-year period ended in August last year, the people said. The additional taxes include penalties.

The tax bureau pointed out that Costco Wholesale Japan, based in Kisarazu, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, failed to declare around 300 million yen in consumption tax from transactions that did not meet the conditions for consumption tax exemption.

It said that sales of a large number of home appliances by a famous manufacturer to foreign visitors to Japan did not meet the conditions, as sales for resale purposes, sales for consumption in Japan and sales to foreigners staying in Japan for over six months are not subject to the exemption.

The tax bureau also said there was about 1.1 billion yen in unreported consumption tax due to a calculation mistake.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]