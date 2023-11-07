Kyrgyz President to Visit Japan on Nov. 17-20

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov will visit Japan on Nov. 17-20, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Tuesday.

During his visit, Zhaparov, accompanied by his wife, is set to meet with Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako. The Imperial couple will host a luncheon for Zhaparov and his wife at the Imperial Palace, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Zhaparov will also hold talks with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and attend a banquet to be hosted by Kishida and his wife.

The Kyrgyz couple will visit Kyoto in addition to Tokyo.

"We hope that the friendship and cooperation between the two countries will deepen further," Matsuno told a news conference, noting that Japan and the Kyrgyz Republic marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties last year.

