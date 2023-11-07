Japan's Fishery Exports to China Dive 90 Pct in Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's exports of fishery products to China in September plunged 90.8 pct from a year before to 800 million yen, the agriculture ministry said Tuesday.

The plunge comes after China imposed a blanket ban on imports of Japanese fishery products in late August following the release of treated water into the ocean from the meltdown-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan. The water contains small amounts of radioactive tritium.

The ban particularly affected Japan's exports of scallops. Among fishery items exported to China in September were pearls, corals and "nishikigoi" colored carp.

Japan's overall exports of agricultural, forestry and fishery products and food to China dropped 47.4 pct to 13.9 billion yen.

In August, Japan's overall exports of such items fell 36.3 pct to 17.5 billion yen. Of the total, exports of fishery items dropped 65.7 pct to 3.6 billion yen.

