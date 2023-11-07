Unification Church Unveils Plan to Entrust Up to 10 B. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--The Unification Church said Tuesday that it intends to entrust funds of between 6 billion and 10 billion yen to the Japanese government in preparation for possible future compensation to former followers for the damage they claim to have suffered.

The religious group will provide the funds if the country establishes a deposit system, since Japan does not have such a system in place under the current law, Tomihiro Tanaka, head of the Japan branch of the Unification Church, said at a press conference in Tokyo.

The culture ministry last month asked Tokyo District Court to issue an order to dissolve the religious group, officially called Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, under the religious corporation law.

The government's move raised concerns that the Unification Church may move its assets to its South Korean headquarters or sell its properties before a court decision is finalized.

Tanaka said that the group does not have plans to transfer its funds overseas until a court decision is finalized. "There is no need for any asset preservation measures," he said.

