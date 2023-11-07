Japan, Britain Agree to Expand Joint Defense Drills

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--The foreign and defense ministers of Japan and Britain agreed Tuesday to expand joint defense drills between the two countries, following the entry into force of a treaty to facilitate mutual visits by Japan's Self-Defense Forces and the British military.

The agreement came at a so-called two-plus-two meeting in Tokyo attended by Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Defense Minister Minoru Kihara and their British counterparts, James Cleverly and Grant Shapps.

The two sides also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening security cooperation between the two countries, in light of China's hegemonic moves in the Indo-Pacific region.

This was the fifth two-plus-two meeting between Japan and Britain. The previous one, in February 2021, was held online.

In a joint press conference after the meeting, Kihara underscored the need to deepen Japan-Britain relations, saying that the two countries are the closest security partners in Asia and Europe.

