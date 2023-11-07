Honda's N-Box Best-Selling New Car for 3rd Month in Row

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co.'s N-Box minivehicle remained the best-selling new car for the third consecutive month in October, selling 22,943 units, industry data showed Tuesday.

A new model of the N-Box released in the month contributed to the strong sales.

Toyota Motor Corp.'s Yaris subcompact came in second, followed by Daihatsu Motor Co.'s Tanto minivehicle, according to the data released by the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association.

The N-Box is popular for its spacious structure, and has undergone its first complete model change in six years. Its sales jumped 40.2 pct from the same month last year.

In the October list, the top three spots were occupied by the same three vehicles for the third month in a row.

