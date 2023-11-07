Japan Fully Supports U.S. Efforts in Middle East: Kamikawa

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan appreciates and fully supports the United States' diplomatic efforts on the Israeli-Palestinian situation, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday.

Kamikawa and Blinken held bilateral talks on the sidelines of a two-day meeting of foreign ministers from the Group of Seven major countries in Tokyo from Tuesday.

The two agreed to continue diplomatic efforts to prevent the conflict between Israel and the Islamic group Hamas from spreading in the Middle East.

Kamikawa stressed that close cooperation between Japan and the United States is important at a time when the international community is facing various challenges.

Blinken expressed his eagerness to work closely with Kamikawa to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]