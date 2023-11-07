Nintendo Logs Record 1st-Half Net Profit

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--Nintendo Co. said Tuesday its group net profit in April-September grew 17.7 pct from a year before to 271.2 billion yen, hitting a record high for the fiscal first-half period for the second year in a row.

The record profit reflected strong sales of new game titles for its Nintendo Switch video game console, as well as strong yen-converted earnings from its overseas operations thanks to the yen's weakening.

Sales of the Nintendo Switch game console increased 2.4 pct to 6.84 million units. Sales of Switch titles also fared well, especially the popular Legend of Zelda series, as well as those related to the Super Mario series following the release of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie."

For the first six months of fiscal 2023, Nintendo's overall sales climbed 21.2 pct to 796.2 billion yen, and its operating profit rose 27.0 pct to 279.9 billion yen.

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa told a press conference that sales of the Switch OLED model grew markedly.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]