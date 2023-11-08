G-7 Foreign Ministers Kick Off Tokyo Meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 8 (Jiji Press)--Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven major countries kicked off a two-day meeting in Tokyo on Tuesday to mainly discuss the situation in Gaza, where fighting between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas has intensified.

The G-7 foreign ministers met in person for the first time since a major Hamas attack on Israel last month. Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, who chairs the Tokyo meeting, visited Israel and Palestine earlier this month.

After Tuesday's talks, Kamikawa told reporters that she underscored the need to encourage countries concerned to accept a humanitarian pause in the conflict as the immediate release of hostages and improving the humanitarian situation in Gaza are top priorities.

On Wednesday, the G-7 ministers will issue a joint statement, and Kamikawa will hold a press conference.

