Paper Cup Recycling Growing in Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--Efforts to recycle paper cups, which have long been considered unrecyclable, are gaining momentum in Japan.

Paper makers have begun to cooperate with other industries to promote the use of paper cups, which have so far been discarded as flammable waste, as a recyclable resource.

"Paper cups are not known to be recyclable, unlike milk cartons," said Makoto Hasegawa, head of the recycling promotion office at Nippon Paper Industries Co.

Paper cups, used at many fast food chains and cafes, are made from a high-quality material called virgin pulp, which does not contain recycled pulp, because they come into contact with people's mouths.

"It's very wasteful to dispose of them after a single use," Hasegawa said.

