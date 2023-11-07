Japan 2023 Food Exports Reach 1 T. Yen at Record Pace

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's exports of agricultural, forestry and fishery products and other food items exceeded 1 trillion yen in the first nine months of this year, the fastest pace on record, government data showed Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, such exports in January-September rose 5.8 pct from a year earlier to 1,053.1 billion yen.

Exports to China alone, however, plunged 47.4 pct to 13.9 billion yen in September, with exports of fishery products to the country plummeting 90.8 pct to 800 million yen.

This reflected China's introduction of a blanket ban on imports of Japanese fishery products in late August after Japan began releasing treated water containing small amounts of radioactive tritium into the sea from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan.

"We will continue to work to encourage (China) to immediately remove its restrictions," agriculture minister Ichiro Miyashita told a press conference on Tuesday.

