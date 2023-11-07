58 B. Yen in Tax Money Wasted in FY 2022: Japan Audit Board

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government wasted 58,022.14 million yen in taxpayer money on 344 projects in fiscal 2022, which ended in March this year, the Board of Audit of Japan said in a report Tuesday.

Both the amount and the number of cases were higher than the previous year, partly because the board was able to conduct more on-site inspections as the COVID-19 crisis receded.

The wasteful spending cases included 285 "malicious" cases, including law violations, that involved 9,763.75 million yen.

Wasteful spending related to the pandemic totaled some 22,020 million yen in 93 cases, including one in which face masks purchased by a local government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus were stored unused.

In another pandemic-related case, an excessive subsidy was provided for the introduction of medical equipment.

