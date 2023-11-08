NTT's April-Sept. Revenues Hit Record High

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 8 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. has reported record revenues for April-September, mainly citing brisk results of the corporate system development operations at subsidiary NTT Data Group Corp.

The revenues for the first half of fiscal 2023 rose 1.2 pct from a year earlier to 6,364.5 billion yen, NTT said Tuesday, also noting a favorable impact of the yen's weakness.

Meanwhile, operating profit fell 4.6 pct to 950.9 billion yen. Net profit was down 3.7 pct at 670.8 billion yen.

The drops reflected the sluggishness of the group's regional communications operations, which saw the fixed-line telephone services weakening and the fiber-optic communications services slowing down.

At a press conference on the financial results Tuesday, President Akira Shimada apologized for leaks of nine million sets of personal data from a subsidiary of regional arm NTT West Corp.

