Japanese Bill May Seek Disclosure of Some Info on Sperm, Egg Donors

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 8 (Jiji Press)--A suprapartisan group of Japanese lawmakers have compiled a revised rough draft of a bill on assisted reproductive technology, calling for information on third-party donors of eggs or sperm that does not specify the individual to be disclosed.

In order to guarantee donor-conceived children the right to know their biological parents, the revised rough draft, compiled on Tuesday, seeks to allow sperm or egg donor information that is not personally identifiable, such as height, blood type and age, to be disclosed without the consent of the donor to such children when they reach their adulthood. If a donor has died, his or her name will be disclosed only if the consent of the donor has been obtained.

These points were not included in the original rough draft compiled in in March 2022.

After obtaining approval on the draft from each party, the suprapartisan group headed by Seiko Noda, former minister for tackling the nation's low birthrate, aims for the bill's enactment during next year's ordinary session of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

To prepare for cases in which donor-conceived children seek to know his or her origin in the future, the draft seeks to have medical institutions involved in assisted reproduction to submit information such as the names and My Number social security and taxation identifications of the couple, the child and the sperm or egg donor to the National Center for Child Health and Development, which will keep the information for 100 years.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]