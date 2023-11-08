Profit at Merged Firm of Line, Yahoo Doubles in 1st Half

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 8 (Jiji Press)--LY Corp., created on Oct. 1 through a merger of Z Holdings Corp. with messaging app provider Line Corp. and internet portal Yahoo Japan Corp., both units of Z, saw its net profit more than double in the fiscal first half ended in September from a year before.

A reduction in personnel expenses and decreased corporate tax payments in line with the merger helped boost the bottom line, LY said Tuesday.

LY posted a group net profit of 93.7 billion yen for the six months, a 2.3-fold increase from a year earlier. Revenue grew 11.1 pct to 871.7 billion yen.

The company benefited from a recovery in advertising revenue and a change in June to price plans for its Line official account service.

LY's financial results were also boosted after PayPay Corp., a smartphone payment service provider, was made a consolidated subsidiary in October 2022. The Yahoo! Travel service enjoyed solid demand.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]