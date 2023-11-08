Japan Govt to Reject Unification Church's 10-B.-Yen Proposal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 8 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is seen rejecting the Unification Church's proposal to entrust up to 10 billion yen to the government to help victims of the religious group, government sources have said.

The Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling bloc will hold working-level talks to decide its own relief measures as critics question how the group, officially called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, came up with the number.

"Generally speaking, deposits can be made with the government only when stipulated in law, and whether such deposits are approved is judged in accordance with law based on specific facts," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a news conference Tuesday, declining to comment directly on the proposal.

The Justice Ministry thinks it is "difficult" to realize the proposed scheme because it lacks a legal basis, a source said.

A senior government official said, "It's impossible," while another said, "What the group has to do is to disclose the balance of its bank accounts every month."

