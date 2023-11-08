Japan Remains Out of U.S. Forex Monitoring List

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Nov. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan remains out of the U.S. monitoring list for foreign exchange activities, a twice-yearly report by the U.S. Treasury Department showed Tuesday.

In the previous June report, Japan was removed from the list for the first time since 2016, when the U.S. government began such designations.

The latest November report indicates that the department does not view Japan's yen-buying, dollar-selling interventions in autumn last year as a problem.

Meanwhile, it pointed to a lack of transparency around China's foreign exchange policy, saying that the country warrants close monitoring.

The Group of Seven major powers, including Japan and the United States, share the view that foreign exchange rates should be determined by markets in principle while excessive volatility and disorderly movements can have a negative economic impact.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]