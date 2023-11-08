Japan Tourism Agency to Give Advice on Tackling Overtourism

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 8 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Tourism Agency has set up a consultation counter to give local governments and organizations advice on ways to address overtourism, such as measures for mitigating congestion and preventing breach of manners.

Since the Japanese government removed COVID-19 restrictions, the number of tourists from home and abroad has surged, often affecting the lives of local people and the natural environment.

The Japanese government last month adopted a package of measures to address overtourism. The move by the tourism agency is designed to help local officials work on the matter utilizing the central government’s support measures.

The tourism agency’s counter will suggest countermeasures against such problems as traffic congestion and littering and give information about financial assistance and regulations. It will also offer advice about preventive steps.

It will cooperate with other central government agencies, including the National Police Agency, the Environment Ministry and the internal affairs ministry, to provide suggestions that cover wide areas ranging from road traffic regulations and regulations related to national parks to tax collection.

